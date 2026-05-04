PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
19M AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Dan Brown will make his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after winning at 15-under last year.

    Latest odds for Brown at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • Brown is competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Dan Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-70-70-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-71-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1970-67-69-66-843.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--

    Dan Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Brown has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dan Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0530.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.1460.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.295-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.053-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total87-0.043-0.496

    Dan Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
    • Brown has earned 108 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW