Dan Brown betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Brown has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Brown has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Brown has averaged -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.