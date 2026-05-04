Dan Brown betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Brown is competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Dan Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-71
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|70-67-69-66
|-8
|43.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Dan Brown's recent performances
- Brown has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dan Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.053
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.146
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.295
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.053
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|-0.043
|-0.496
Dan Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
- Brown has earned 108 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.