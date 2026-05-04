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22M AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent will make his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory last year.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-67-75-71-35.860
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-68+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT865-70-72-70-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7110.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-1.951-1.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1120.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.288-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.415-0.619

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.711, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sargent posted a -1.951 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    • Sargent has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 144th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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