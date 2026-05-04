Ben Martin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Ben Martin of the United States gestures after his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ben Martin missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in 2024, finishing at 1-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Martin's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|66-69-68-63
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|56
|--
|--
|3.609
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|71-67-69-73
|E
|12.133
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Martin has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged 0.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.210
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 134th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 58.33% this season.
- Martin averages 287.0 yards in Driving Distance for 2026.
- He maintains a Putts Per Round average of 29.50 this season.
- Martin's Bogey Avoidance rate sits at 13.89% for 2026, while his Par Breakers percentage is 8.33%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.