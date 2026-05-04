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Ben Martin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States gestures after his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ben Martin of the United States gestures after his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in 2024, finishing at 1-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Martin at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Martin's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-70+1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2166-69-68-63-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship56----3.609
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3471-67-69-73E12.133

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
    • Martin has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged 0.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.210

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 134th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 58.33% this season.
    • Martin averages 287.0 yards in Driving Distance for 2026.
    • He maintains a Putts Per Round average of 29.50 this season.
    • Martin's Bogey Avoidance rate sits at 13.89% for 2026, while his Par Breakers percentage is 8.33%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
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