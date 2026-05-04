Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Davis Riley of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2025. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this South Carolina venue.
Riley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2024
|T66
|69-71-73-71
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-80
|+18
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|72-65-69-73
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-79
|+19
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-68-69-72
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|66-71-66-71
|-14
|5.200
Riley's recent performances
- Riley had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- He has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-1.335
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.525
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.176
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.436
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.599
|-1.713
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.335 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.525 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 60.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Riley has earned 116 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.