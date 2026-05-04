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Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2025. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this South Carolina venue.

    Latest odds for Riley at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Riley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-69E
    2024T6669-71-73-71E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC82-80+18--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6072-65-69-73-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-79+19--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-68-69-72-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-68E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5666-71-66-71-145.200

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
    • He has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-1.335-0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.525-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.176-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.436-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.599-1.713

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.335 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.525 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 60.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 116 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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