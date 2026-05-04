Jeremy Paul betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Jeremy Paul of Germany plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul missed the cut at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Jeremy Paul's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-74
|+7
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|69-67-70-71
|-11
|37.688
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-73-70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|16
|69-68-65-66
|-20
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.581
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.459
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.080
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.432
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.688
|-0.362
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul recorded a -1.459 mark. He hit 68.75% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Paul delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.13 putts per round, and he broke par 21.53% of the time.
- Paul has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 163rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.