Davis Thompson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Thompson has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Thompson has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.

Thompson has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.