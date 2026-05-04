Davis Thompson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Davis Thompson of the United States prepares for his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson finished tied for second at 16-under in the 2024 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll return to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to capture his first victory at this event.
Thompson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 16-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-73-68-71
|-10
|51
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|66-77-73-68
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|72-69-65-69
|-13
|80
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|70-71-72-71
|E
|4.9
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-68-73-73
|-1
|4.1
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-73-72-70
|-6
|11
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Thompson has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.252
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.389
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.073
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.734
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|-0.019
|0.211
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.389 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Thompson delivered a -0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
- Thompson has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points (82nd) this season and has ranked 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.72%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.