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27M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States prepares for his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States prepares for his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson finished tied for second at 16-under in the 2024 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll return to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to capture his first victory at this event.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Thompson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T265-68-67-68-16

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.5
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-73-68-71-1051
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4666-77-73-68E8.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open472-69-65-69-1380
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6070-71-72-71E4.9
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-68-73-73-14.1
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-73-72-70-611
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Thompson has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2520.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3890.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0730.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.734-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total86-0.0190.211

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.389 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Thompson delivered a -0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
    • Thompson has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points (82nd) this season and has ranked 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.72%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    -12
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    S.W. Kim
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