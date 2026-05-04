PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
28M AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of United States of America prepares to play his shot on the 11th tee prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of United States of America prepares to play his shot on the 11th tee prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished tied for 40th at seven-under in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Greyserman's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4071-68-66-72-7

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-72-68-418.023
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-77+12--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1874-70-74-67-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2468-66-70-73-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-68-69-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC64-78-2--

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of three-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.652 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.584-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.265-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green86-0.0140.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.172-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.691-1.134

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.584 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.265 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • Greyserman has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Thriston Lawrence betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW