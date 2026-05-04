Max Greyserman betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman of United States of America prepares to play his shot on the 11th tee prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished tied for 40th at seven-under in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Greyserman's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|74-70-74-67
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|68-66-70-73
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of three-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.652 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.584
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.265
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.014
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.172
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.691
|-1.134
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.584 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.265 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.