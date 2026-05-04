Kensei Hirata betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10. Hirata has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Hirata has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|71-69-74-70
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-73-70-70
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|74
|70-70-76-75
|+3
|2.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|32.500
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.435 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.135
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.684
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|-0.010
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.088
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.646
|-0.435
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.684 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 17.70% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.