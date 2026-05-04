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Kensei Hirata betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10. Hirata has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hirata at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • Hirata has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Hirata's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4671-69-74-70E8.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-73-70-70-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open7470-70-76-75+32.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-72-69-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2467-69-69-68-732.500

    Hirata's recent performances

    • Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.435 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.135-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.684-0.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green82-0.0100.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.0880.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.646-0.435

    Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.684 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hirata has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 17.70% of the time.
    • Hirata has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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