Kensei Hirata betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 7-under.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Hirata has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Hirata has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.