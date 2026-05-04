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Kevin Streelman betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Streelman finished tied for 36th at 8-under the last time he competed in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with the goal of improving upon that result at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Streelman's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3671-66-70-69-8

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-72-72-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6874-69-72-72+33.060
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT873-68-70-66-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-70-69-70-622.300
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-71+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-69-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-68-73-76+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7167-72-73-69-7--

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.374-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.165-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.0680.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4210.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Total89-0.0500.135

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.374 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a -0.165 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
    • Streelman has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Tot
    -13
    R4
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    -13

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    Tot
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    R4
    -4

    3

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    B. Griffin
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    R4
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    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

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    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

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    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
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    Tot
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    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
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    R4
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    -11
    R4
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