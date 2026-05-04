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21M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya 2026 at PGA Riviera Maya on April 17, 2026 in Tulum, Mexico. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya 2026 at PGA Riviera Maya on April 17, 2026 in Tulum, Mexico. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic last year, shooting 3-over. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Blair at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Blair's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+3

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT871-68-68-70-1137.688
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5068-70-68-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT768-64-64-68-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-64-73-68-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5972-67-68-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-69-67-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4769-68-72-75-4--

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged -0.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.745-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.0800.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.378-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.403-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.445-0.167

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.745 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 1.080 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he broke par 21.11% of the time.
    • Blair has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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