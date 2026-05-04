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21M AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time, teeing off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse, with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Rai at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Rai's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4871-74-78-70+515.750
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-69-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0880.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.094-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.0160.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.437-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.4480.000

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.3 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.094 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.21, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
    • Rai has earned 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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