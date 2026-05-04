Aaron Rai betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Rai's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|48
|71-74-78-70
|+5
|15.750
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.088
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.094
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.016
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.437
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.448
|0.000
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.3 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.094 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.21, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Rai has earned 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.