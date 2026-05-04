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34M AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of the People's Republic of China lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of the People's Republic of China lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Dou looks to improve upon his performance from 2024's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Dou at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Dou's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4665-72-69-72-6

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Dou's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2166-67-69-70-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-71-72-72-43.298
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1772-68-66-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1372-66-72-63-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-71-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7366-70-69-77-62.700

    Dou's recent performances

    • Dou has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dou has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has averaged -0.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.468-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.480-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3580.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.090-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.279-0.489

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.468 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sports a 0.480 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Dou has delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Dou has posted a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
    • Dou has earned 160 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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