Zecheng Dou betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.468 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sports a 0.480 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Dou has delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR.

On the greens, Dou has posted a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.