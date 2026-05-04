Martin Laird betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic is set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10, 2026. Laird looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.
Laird's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|70-71-72-71
|-4
|3.298
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|70-67-74-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|70-70-71-75
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T11
|+2+14+9+8
|35.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|69-71-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
- Laird has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.203
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a 73.61% Greens in Regulation Percentage in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.6 yards shows his consistent ball-striking ability.
- He has recorded 3 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 194th on TOUR.
- Laird has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.50% and breaking par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.