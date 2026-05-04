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22M AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic is set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10, 2026. Laird looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Laird at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Laird's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-72-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Laird's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5770-71-72-71-43.298
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4270-67-74-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-70-71-75-2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT11+2+14+9+835.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3469-71-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
    • Laird has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.203

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a 73.61% Greens in Regulation Percentage in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.6 yards shows his consistent ball-striking ability.
    • He has recorded 3 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 194th on TOUR.
    • Laird has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.50% and breaking par 19.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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