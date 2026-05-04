Martin Laird betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Laird has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.

Laird has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.