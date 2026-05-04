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22M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler finished tied for fourth at 15-under in 2024 at this tournament, but missed the cut the following year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of returning to his 2024 form at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hossler's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-73+4
    2024T464-69-69-67-15

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4971-70-70-73-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2168-67-68-69-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3769-68-73-71-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-73-64-72-732.556
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6468-67-71-67-9--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 8-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.169-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.382-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.296-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.7350.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.4790.043

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.169 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.382 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 62.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.735 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Hossler has earned 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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