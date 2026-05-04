Beau Hossler betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Hossler's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 8-under.

Hossler has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hossler has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.