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A.J. Ewart betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart of Canada gestures after his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A.J. Ewart of Canada gestures after his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    A.J. Ewart will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be defended by Ryan Fox, who won in 2025 at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Ewart at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • Ewart has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Ewart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-61-71-2313.563
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-70-69-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-67+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1171-72-68-67-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-75+9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-67-71-70-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1371-64-68-72-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2869-68-72-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4971-69-74-69-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4471-65-67-70-158.792

    Ewart's recent performances

    • Ewart has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Ewart has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart has averaged -0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.095-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.152-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.088-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5130.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.178-0.039

    Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.095 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a -0.152 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • Ewart has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 81st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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