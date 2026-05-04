PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
19M AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Jeffrey Kang will be competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time in recent years when the tournament tees off May 7-10 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The $4 million event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina will be won by Ryan Fox, who won at 15-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Kang at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.5
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6567-74-73-75+13.9
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-74-66-615.0
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Kang has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -0.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-1.094-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.118-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.071-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.314-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.598-0.707

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.094 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang has a -0.118 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 56.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 17.15% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW