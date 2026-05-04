Jeffrey Kang betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang will be competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time in recent years when the tournament tees off May 7-10 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The $4 million event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina will be won by Ryan Fox, who won at 15-under in 2025.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|67-74-73-75
|+1
|3.9
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-74-66
|-6
|15.0
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Kang has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-1.094
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.118
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.071
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.314
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.598
|-0.707
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.094 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang has a -0.118 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 56.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 17.15% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.