Ben Silverman betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Silverman has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Silverman has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.