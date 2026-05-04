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Ben Silverman betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. He finished tied for 20th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Silverman's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2067-68-69-70-10
    2024T1666-71-65-70-12

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Silverman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 12-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1672-67-69-70-1029.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-67-69-71-411.375
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4764-68-71-67-12--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2171-67-68-64-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT368-66-67-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Silverman has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2150.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.195-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.700-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.462-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.258-0.147

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards shows his moderate length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Silverman has a -0.195 mark and ranks with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Silverman is delivering a solid 0.700 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, but his putting has struggled with a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting average and 29.00 Putts Per Round.
    • His overall performance is reflected in a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Total mark, and he currently has 40 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 159th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    -19
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    -4

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    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
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    -13

    2

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    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

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    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

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    Tot
    -11
    R4
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