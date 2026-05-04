Ben Silverman betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Ben Silverman of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. He finished tied for 20th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Silverman's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|2024
|T16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Silverman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 12-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|64-68-71-67
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|71-67-68-64
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Silverman has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.215
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.195
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.700
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.462
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.258
|-0.147
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards shows his moderate length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Silverman has a -0.195 mark and ranks with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Silverman is delivering a solid 0.700 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, but his putting has struggled with a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting average and 29.00 Putts Per Round.
- His overall performance is reflected in a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Total mark, and he currently has 40 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 159th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.