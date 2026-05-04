Ryan Ruffels betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Ryan Ruffels of Australia plays his second shot on the 18th hole on Day One of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle Golf Club on August 17, 2023 in United Kingdom. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Ryan Ruffels will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from May 7-10, 2026.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Ruffels has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Ruffels' recent performances
- Ruffels has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ruffels has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ruffels has averaged -0.817 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ruffels' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.817
Ruffels' advanced stats and rankings
- Ruffels posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 in his past five tournaments, indicating he lost ground to the field off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ruffels recorded a -0.212 mark in his past five starts, showing struggles with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Ruffels delivered a -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. His putting performance showed a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting average over the same span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ruffels as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.