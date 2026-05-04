PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
23M AGO

Ryan Ruffels betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Ruffels of Australia plays his second shot on the 18th hole on Day One of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle Golf Club on August 17, 2023 in United Kingdom. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Ryan Ruffels of Australia plays his second shot on the 18th hole on Day One of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle Golf Club on August 17, 2023 in United Kingdom. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

    Ryan Ruffels will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from May 7-10, 2026.

    Latest odds for Ruffels at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • Ruffels has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Ruffels' recent performances

    • Ruffels has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ruffels has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ruffels has averaged -0.817 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ruffels' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.817

    Ruffels' advanced stats and rankings

    • Ruffels posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 in his past five tournaments, indicating he lost ground to the field off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ruffels recorded a -0.212 mark in his past five starts, showing struggles with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Ruffels delivered a -0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. His putting performance showed a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting average over the same span.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ruffels as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW