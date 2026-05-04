Lee Hodges betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Hodges looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hodges's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Hodges's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hodges's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|67-71-77-77
|+4
|9.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-67-72
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|70-67-67-65
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-66-66
|-19
|--
Hodges's recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.209
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.176
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.306
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.047
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.126
|-0.054
Hodges's advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.209 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.176 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivers a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Hodges has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.