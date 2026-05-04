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31M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Hodges looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hodges's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-72E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hodges's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Hodges's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6568-70-72-70E3.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1872-70-69-69-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5967-71-77-77+49.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-67-72-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT670-67-67-65-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-66-66-19--

    Hodges's recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2090.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.1760.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.306-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.047-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.126-0.054

    Hodges's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.209 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.176 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivers a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Hodges has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 101st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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