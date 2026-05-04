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Brandt Snedeker betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in each of his last two appearances at this event. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 looking to improve upon those previous performances in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Snedeker's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-73+4
    2024MC73-74+5

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-71-71-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1865-72-67-76-442.063
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-67-68-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6470-64-72-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4275-67-70-72E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.744-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.315-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.7690.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2020.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.0870.179

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.744 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.2 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker has a -0.315 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 62.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Snedeker has delivered a 0.769 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him first on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has posted a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 18.63% of the time.
    • Snedeker has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (148th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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