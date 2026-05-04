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Cam Davis betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.

    Latest odds for Davis at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Davis' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Davis' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-80+10--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7372-68-71-80+72.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-71-71-79+22.85
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-74-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-72-67-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-69-71-49.045

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
    • Davis has an average of -1.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.947 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -2.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.969-1.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-1.058-0.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.025-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.686-0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-2.738-2.738

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.969 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -1.058 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 57.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 16.37% of the time.
    • Davis has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 191st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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