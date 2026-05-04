Cam Davis betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Davis' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Davis' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|72-68-71-80
|+7
|2.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-71-71-79
|+2
|2.85
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-72-67-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|9.045
Davis' recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
- Davis has an average of -1.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.947 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -2.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.969
|-1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-1.058
|-0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.025
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.686
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-2.738
|-2.738
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.969 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -1.058 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 57.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 16.37% of the time.
- Davis has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 191st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.