Jesper Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson finished tied for 61st at even par in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes to improve upon his previous showing at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Svensson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|66-73-73-72
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of even par.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|67-70-73-73
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-64-77-63
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -1.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.112
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.323
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.280
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.694
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-1.185
|-1.099
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.323 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.