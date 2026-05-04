Jesper Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Svensson has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Svensson has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.