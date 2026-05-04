PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Jesper Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson finished tied for 61st at even par in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes to improve upon his previous showing at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Svensson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6166-73-73-72E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of even par.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6967-70-73-73+33.100
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT867-69-71-70-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-70-66-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-64-77-63-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1469-70-71-69-5--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -1.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1120.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.323-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.280-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.694-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-1.185-1.099

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.323 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW