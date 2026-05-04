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18M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo missed the cut at even-par the last time he played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Higgo's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-68E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5272-69-72-66-511.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6971-67-74-71+33.100
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-71-67-71-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-76+10--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-71-71-70-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-68+2--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished at 4-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -1.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.165-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.726-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.263-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.596-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.749-1.230

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo has a -0.726 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 59.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 15.48% of the time.
    • Higgo has earned 34 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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