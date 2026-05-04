Neal Shipley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Shipley had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 68th with a score of 1-over.

Shipley has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Shipley has an average of -0.613 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.