Neal Shipley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley will make his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, teeing off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat his 15-under performance from 2025.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|69-70-76-70
|+1
|3.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-70
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 68th with a score of 1-over.
- Shipley has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.613 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged -0.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.618
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.364
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.780
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.962
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.488
|-0.398
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley ranks sixth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.618 average, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley posts a -0.364 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivers a -0.962 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 18.78% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 196th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.