Grant Haefner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Haefner's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open with a score of 18-over.

He has an average of -1.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Haefner has an average of -1.094 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -2.604 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Haefner has an average of 0.894 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.