Grant Haefner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on the 7,347-yard, par-71 course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Haefner's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Haefner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|81-77
|+18
|--
Haefner's recent performances
- Haefner's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open with a score of 18-over.
- He has an average of -1.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Haefner has an average of -1.094 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.604 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Haefner has an average of 0.894 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -4.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haefner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-2.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.292
Haefner's advanced stats and rankings
- Haefner posted an average of -1.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Haefner recorded a -1.094 mark.
- Around the greens, Haefner delivered a -2.604 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Haefner posted a 0.894 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Haefner as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.