Danny Walker betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.630 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.121 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 60.16% Greens in Regulation rate.

Walker has earned 87 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 133rd this season.

Around the green, Walker delivered a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.