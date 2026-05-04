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Danny Walker betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker finished tied for 34th at 6-under at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10, 2026, looking to improve upon his previous performance at the tournament.

    Latest odds for Walker at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Walker's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3466-67-70-75-6

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-72-77-72+23.400
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open6868-70-71-72+13.400
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1874-64-72-70-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6271-75-78-69+57.875
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6171-69-71-74-32.925
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4072-69-72-67-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-68-77-69-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-68-7--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.630-0.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.1210.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3390.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.282-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.694-0.439

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.630 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.121 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 60.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Walker has earned 87 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 133rd this season.
    • Around the green, Walker delivered a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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