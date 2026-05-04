David Skinns betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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David Skinns hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the continuation of the first round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic 2026 at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on April 3, 2026 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Skinns's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2024
|T20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Skinns's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Skinns's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 11-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Skinns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|69-70-77-75
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|69-69-69-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|70-66-73-68
|-3
|5.600
Skinns's recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.082
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.822
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.300
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.244
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.804
|0.250
Skinns's advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.822 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 1.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
- Skinns has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 149th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.