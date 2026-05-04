Kevin Roy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Roy has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.