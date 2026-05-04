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Kevin Roy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy finished tied for 54th at 2-under in last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Roy at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Roy's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5467-72-72-71-2

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3067-68-74-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6567-71-73-69E3.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7372-69-73-74+42.700
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5975-71-71-75+49.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2367-72-69-69-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-69-68-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-68-67-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-69-71-954.167

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged -0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2040.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.359-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3450.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.137-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.326-0.245

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.359 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Roy has earned 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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