Kevin Roy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy finished tied for 54th at 2-under in last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Roy's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|67-72-72-71
|-2
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|67-68-74-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|67-71-73-69
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|73
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.700
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|75-71-71-75
|+4
|9.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|67-72-69-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-69-71
|-9
|54.167
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged -0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.204
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.359
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.345
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.137
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.326
|-0.245
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.359 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Roy has earned 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.