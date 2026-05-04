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31M AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 13th at 11-under last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his performance from the 2025 tournament.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Fisk's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1370-68-67-68-11

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-67-67-71-10105.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5466-70-73-76-35.860
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4868-69-67-72-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3769-70-69-71-518.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6070-70-74-69-57.875
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Fisk has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.233-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.161-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.024-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1570.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.2130.028

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk has a -0.161 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
    • Fisk has earned 154 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 106th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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