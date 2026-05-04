Steven Fisk betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk has a -0.161 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.55% of the time.