Steven Fisk betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 13th at 11-under last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his performance from the 2025 tournament.
Fisk's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|70-68-67-68
|-11
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|105.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|66-70-73-76
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|70-70-74-69
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Fisk has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.233
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.161
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.024
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.157
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.213
|0.028
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk has a -0.161 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
- Fisk has earned 154 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.