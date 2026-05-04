Mark Hubbard betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Hubbard's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.900
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-75-73-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-78-69
|-3
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -1.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.344
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.208
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.018
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.777
|-1.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.348
|-1.366
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.344 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a -0.208 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 62.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.777 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.64% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 50 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.