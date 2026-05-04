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Mark Hubbard betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hubbard's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T768-71-67-66-12

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6565-77-75-72+13.900
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-67-73-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2369-68-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6966-75-73-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-78-69-3--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -1.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.344-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.2080.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.0180.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.777-1.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.348-1.366

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.344 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a -0.208 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 62.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.777 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.64% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 50 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    -12
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    Tot
    -11
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    -11
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