Billy Horschel betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Horschel's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|80
|71-76-72-70
|+5
|3.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|71-68-73-70
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|67-72-75-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|69-74-72-68
|-5
|90.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|69-73-69-74
|+1
|4.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.386
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.049
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.301
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|-0.007
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.644
|-0.665
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.386 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.049 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.