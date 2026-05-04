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Billy Horschel betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Horschel's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8071-76-72-70+53.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3671-68-73-70-619.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6867-72-75-73+33.060
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1369-74-72-68-590.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6269-73-69-74+14.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-72-69-69-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.386-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0490.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.301-0.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80-0.007-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.644-0.665

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.386 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.049 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Horschel has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

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    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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