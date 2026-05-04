Thriston Lawrence betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Thriston Lawrence of South Arfica prepares for his second shot on the 8th hole on day two of the Hero Indian Open 2026 at DLF Golf and County Club on March 27, 2026 in New Delhi, India. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic last year after posting a 1-under total. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Lawrence's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|2024
|T36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Lawrence's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 36th at 8-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-68-71-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|75.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|67-74-70-75
|+6
|97.143
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.382
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence posted positive Strokes Gained marks in both Off-the-Tee (0.233) and Approach the Green (0.265) over his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Lawrence has been nearly neutral with an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has struggled on the greens with a -0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total mark.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.