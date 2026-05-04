Thriston Lawrence betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Lawrence has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.

Lawrence has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Lawrence has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lawrence has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.