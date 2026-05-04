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29M AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to build on that solid performance at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Schmid's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T770-67-68-67-12
    2024MC73-69E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7467-69-75-74+52.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-70-72-68-113.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4670-73-71-74E16.125
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT571-66-68-71-1260.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-70-67-68-1072.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4971-71-74-70+213.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7372-74-75-68+14.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC77-69+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-67-70-74-45.600

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.049-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.6030.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.063-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting84-0.031-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.747-0.204

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.049 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.603 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
    • Schmid currently has 231 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.38% ranks 128th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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