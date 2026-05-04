Matti Schmid betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Schmid has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.

Schmid has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.