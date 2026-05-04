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Adam Hadwin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin has not competed in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, competing for a $4 million purse.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Hadwin's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2168-70-71-70-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic7071-64-68-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1165-66-71-75-7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5368-70-67-70-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-75E--

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -0.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3650.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.932-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.698-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.750-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.016-0.504

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards reflects his solid power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has struggled with a -0.932 mark. He has hit 65.28% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.13 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time.
    • Hadwin currently ranks 170th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 31 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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