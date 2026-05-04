Adam Hadwin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin has not competed in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, competing for a $4 million purse.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Hadwin's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|70
|71-64-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|65-66-71-75
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-70-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.365
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.932
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.698
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.750
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.016
|-0.504
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards reflects his solid power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has struggled with a -0.932 mark. He has hit 65.28% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.13 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time.
- Hadwin currently ranks 170th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 31 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.