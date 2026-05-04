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19M AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya finished tied for 45th at four-under last year at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 for the 2026 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Kanaya's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4572-68-73-67-4

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open6271-70-76-70-14.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6071-65-69-74-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4673-68-71-72E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship7373-72-81-72+105.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-69+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1773-66-67-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6071-68-73-70-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-70-69-10--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of eight-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.778 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.595 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.029-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.919-0.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1490.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4860.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.254-0.595

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.029 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.919 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 59.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 18.10% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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