Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Kanaya has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of eight-under.

Kanaya has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.778 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.