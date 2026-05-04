Brendon Todd betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Todd had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 78th with a score of 10-over.

Todd has an average of -1.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -2.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Todd has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.