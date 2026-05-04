Brendon Todd betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Brendon Todd will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Ryan Fox returns as defending champion after winning last year's tournament at 15-under.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Todd's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|3.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 78th with a score of 10-over.
- Todd has an average of -1.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has averaged -4.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.077
|-1.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.827
|-2.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.702
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.152
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.354
|-4.138
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.077 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 270.5 yards reflects his position on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd sported a -1.827 mark. He recorded a 41.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Todd delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 9.72% of the time with a 20.83% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.