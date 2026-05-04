Nick Dunlap betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Dunlap has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Dunlap has an average of -0.660 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.