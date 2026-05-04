Nick Dunlap betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Dunlap's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|65-68-77-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|61-67-71-65
|-24
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.660 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.581 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-1.460
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.216
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.346
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.133
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.456
|-0.581
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.460 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.8 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.216 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap delivers a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.