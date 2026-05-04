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23M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Dunlap's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77-74+7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6165-68-77-68-24.400
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT861-67-71-65-24--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC66-76E--

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -0.660 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -0.581 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-1.460-0.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2160.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.346-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1330.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.456-0.581

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.460 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.8 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.216 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap delivers a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Dunlap has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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