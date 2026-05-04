Casey Jarvis betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Casey Jarvis of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Casey Jarvis will make his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to take place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from May 7-10. Ryan Fox returns as defending champion after winning last year's tournament at 15-under.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Jarvis has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Jarvis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-3,-2
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Jarvis's recent performances
- Jarvis has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Jarvis has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jarvis has averaged -0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jarvis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.010
Jarvis's advanced stats and rankings
- Jarvis has posted a 58.33% Greens in Regulation percentage in 2026, along with an average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards.
- He has averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round this season and has posted a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Jarvis has broken par 8.33% of the time in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jarvis as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.