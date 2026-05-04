Davis Chatfield betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield will be making his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. Ryan Fox is the defending champion, having won last year's event at 15-under.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|65-70-69-71
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for seventeenth with a score of 24-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.053
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.503
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.200
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.567
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.923
|-0.139
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.503 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 17.82% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points (157th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.