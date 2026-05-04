Davis Chatfield betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Chatfield has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for seventeenth with a score of 24-under.

Chatfield has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.