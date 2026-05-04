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Davis Chatfield betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Davis Chatfield will be making his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. Ryan Fox is the defending champion, having won last year's event at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Chatfield at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Chatfield's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-74-68-72-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4270-69-72-71-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6365-70-69-71-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--

    Chatfield's recent performances

    • Chatfield has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for seventeenth with a score of 24-under.
    • Chatfield has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Chatfield has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.053-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.503-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.200-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.567-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.923-0.139

    Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.503 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 17.82% of the time.
    • Chatfield has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points (157th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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