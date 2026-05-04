Matthieu Pavon betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Ryan Fox returns as defending champion after winning the 2025 tournament at 15-under.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|70-70-70-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-70-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.028
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.718
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.033
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.790
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.011
|-0.132
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.718 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 62.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.65, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.