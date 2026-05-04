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Matthieu Pavon betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Ryan Fox returns as defending champion after winning the 2025 tournament at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Pavon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-64-68-2313.563
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-70-69-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1170-70-70-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-69-70-70-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1771-69-68-68-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-70-70-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee91-0.0280.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.718-0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.033-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7900.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.011-0.132

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.718 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 62.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.65, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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