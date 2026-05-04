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Adrien Saddier betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Saddier will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-70-68-68-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-72-69-72-25.600
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-71-74-69-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7068-69-66-75-102.950
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-72-69E--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
    • Saddier has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1560.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.332-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.142-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.004-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.314-0.240

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has a -0.332 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
    • Saddier has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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