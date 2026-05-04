Kevin Yu betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Yu had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.

Yu has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Yu has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.