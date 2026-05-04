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Kevin Yu betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished fourth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his strong showing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Yu at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Yu's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025468-67-70-65-14
    2024T467-69-66-67-15

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open769-70-66-69-1490.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3073-68-68-73-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7071-70-72-73-25.625
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-72-7--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0240.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.1470.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1020.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.636-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.6570.026

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a -0.147 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Yu has 118 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Yu delivers a -0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

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    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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