Kevin Yu betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished fourth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his strong showing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Yu's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|2024
|T4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|90.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|73-68-68-73
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|71-70-72-73
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-72
|-7
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.024
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.147
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.102
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.636
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.657
|0.026
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a -0.147 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Yu has 118 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Yu delivers a -0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.