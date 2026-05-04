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18M AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chan Kim missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic last year after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this $4 million event.

    Latest odds for Kim at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Kim's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-74+3
    2024T4066-68-69-74-7

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 40th at 7-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-70-70-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-71-71-71-25.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-74-6--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4166-68-69-66-13--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2276-65-65-75-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6069-70-68-75-6--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished at 3-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.430-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.524-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3080.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.235-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.882-0.411

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards shows room for improvement.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.524 mark. He has hit 69.66% of greens in regulation.
    • Kim has struggled with his Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.882 this season. He has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 175th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.68%, while he breaks par 20.94% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
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    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
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    -12
    R4
    -4

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    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

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    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

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    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

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    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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