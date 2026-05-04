Chan Kim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Chan Kim missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic last year after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this $4 million event.
Kim's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2024
|T40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 40th at 7-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-71-71-71
|-2
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-74
|-6
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|66-68-69-66
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|76-65-65-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T60
|69-70-68-75
|-6
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished at 3-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.430
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.524
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.308
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.235
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.882
|-0.411
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.524 mark. He has hit 69.66% of greens in regulation.
- Kim has struggled with his Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.882 this season. He has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 175th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.68%, while he breaks par 20.94% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.