Joel Dahmen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Dahmen's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2024
|T59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-73-70-71
|+1
|7.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-70-71-73
|+2
|3.9
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|72.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|70-63-68-73
|-14
|85
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|69-66-67-70
|-16
|15.5
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -1.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.291
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.202
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.504
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.329
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.339
|-1.196
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.202 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.