Joel Dahmen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.202 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.