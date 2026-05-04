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Joel Dahmen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Dahmen's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-74+3
    2024T5969-67-73-72-3

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-73-70-71+17.5
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-70-71-73+23.9
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-72+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-68-68-70-1072.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT770-63-68-73-1485
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3869-66-67-70-1615.5

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -1.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.291-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.202-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.504-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.329-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.339-1.196

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.202 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Dahmen has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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