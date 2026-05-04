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33M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2025, having finished T20 in 2024. The tournament runs May 7-10 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Fishburn's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-74+5
    2024T2073-66-66-68-11

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished T20 at 11-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-71-72-73E8.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-73+6--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-75-3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3471-62-70-65-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-68-70-74-1--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn's best finish over his last ten appearances was T34 at The RSM Classic, where he finished 14-under.
    • He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.1050.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.691-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.098-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.009-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.885-0.602

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.105 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.691 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 17.54% of the time.
    • Fishburn has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 179th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
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    2

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    Tot
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    R4
    -4

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    R4
    -4

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    3

    USA
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    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
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    -11

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    AUS
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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

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    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

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    Tot
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    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
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