Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.105 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.691 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 17.54% of the time.