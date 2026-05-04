Sami Valimaki betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Sami Valimaki of Finland prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole alongside caddie Greg Milne during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki finished tied for seventh at 12-under at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Valimaki's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-67-69-76
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.621 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.343
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.005
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.196
|-0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.181
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.354
|-0.761
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.343 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a 0.005 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
- Valimaki has earned 119 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.