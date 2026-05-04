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25M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim finished tied for 54th at 2-under at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Kim at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Kim's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5472-68-71-71-2

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5670-65-69-74-25.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-70-69-72-442.063
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5975-67-72-69-15.200
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-70-67-71-525.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-66-71-68-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6571-70-76-71E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3872-66-66-68-1615.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6169-69-72-68-24.400

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.195-0.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.1470.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2200.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.221-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total88-0.0490.025

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.147 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 120 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cam. Young
    Tot
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    R4
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    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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