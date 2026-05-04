Tom Kim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Tom Kim finished tied for 54th at 2-under at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Kim's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|72-68-71-71
|-2
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|70-65-69-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-70-69-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|59
|75-67-72-69
|-1
|5.200
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-70-67-71
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-66-71-68
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|71-70-76-71
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|72-66-66-68
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|69-69-72-68
|-2
|4.400
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.195
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.147
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.220
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.221
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|-0.049
|0.025
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.147 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
- Kim has earned 120 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.