Tom Kim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Kim has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.

Kim has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.