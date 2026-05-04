Taylor Moore betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Taylor Moore of the United States watches his shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore finished tied for 25th at 9-under in last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Moore's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|68-75-72-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|71-74-72-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-71-73-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|70-68-66-70
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.410
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.804
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.210
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.322
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.138
|-0.328
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.410 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.804 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.57, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- Moore has earned 277 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.