Taylor Moore betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Moore has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Moore has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.