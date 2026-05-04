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Justin Lower betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Lower at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Lower's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-68-1
    2024MC67-74-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-77+13--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-71-70-73+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-66-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3063-72-73-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-75-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--

    Lower's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 8-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.788 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -1.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.0720.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-1.345-0.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green83-0.012-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.556-0.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.841-1.158

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -1.345 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 59.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.42% of the time.
    • Lower has earned 32 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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