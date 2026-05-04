Justin Lower betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Lower has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 tournament.
Lower's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2024
|MC
|67-74
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-71-70-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-66
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|63-72-73-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Lower's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 8-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.788 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -1.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.072
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-1.345
|-0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|-0.012
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.556
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.841
|-1.158
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -1.345 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 59.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.42% of the time.
- Lower has earned 32 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.