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23M AGO

William Mouw betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    William Mouw finished tied for 27th at 8-under in his last appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Mouw's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2769-69-69-69-8

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-73-72-67-49.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-68-70-68-510.875
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2469-72-69-74-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-70-68-67-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-77+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7170-69-70-72+12.850

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1180.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1000.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.2980.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.191-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.2720.277

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.100 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Mouw has earned 168 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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